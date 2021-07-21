IHT Wealth Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XERS)

IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XERS) by 19.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 298,385 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,587 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.50% of Xeris Pharmaceuticals worth $1,346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of XERS. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 39.1% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 3,939 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals from $14.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th.

XERS stock opened at $3.58 on Wednesday. Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.62 and a twelve month high of $7.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 5.86 and a quick ratio of 5.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $237.58 million, a P/E ratio of -2.12 and a beta of 1.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.77.

Xeris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XERS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $8.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.57 million. Xeris Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 302.93% and a negative return on equity of 275.08%. On average, research analysts forecast that Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes ready-to-use injectable and infusible drug formulations. Its proprietary XeriSol and XeriJect formulation technology platforms allow for the subcutaneous and intramuscular delivery of highly-concentrated, ready-to-use formulations of peptides, small molecules, and proteins using commercially available syringes, auto-injectors, multi-dose pens, and infusion pumps.

