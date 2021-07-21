IHT Wealth Management LLC Buys 1,739 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 22.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,323 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,739 shares during the quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,242,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IBM. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,116,008,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 3.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 64,286,216 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,566,779,000 after acquiring an additional 2,014,943 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 399.5% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,391,514 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $185,433,000 after acquiring an additional 1,112,914 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 32.2% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,623,563 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $482,876,000 after acquiring an additional 883,128 shares during the period. Finally, GSB Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the first quarter valued at approximately $87,715,000. 54.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

Shares of NYSE:IBM opened at $139.97 on Wednesday. International Business Machines Co. has a twelve month low of $105.92 and a twelve month high of $152.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.60, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $144.32.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The technology company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $18.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.30 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 37.18% and a net margin of 7.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.18 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a $1.64 dividend. This is a boost from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.69%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.66%.

IBM has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on International Business Machines from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on International Business Machines from $152.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Societe Generale raised International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $121.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on International Business Machines from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $148.20.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

Read More: What do I need to know about analyst ratings?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM).

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.