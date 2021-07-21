IHT Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 68.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,380 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,007 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $1,422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its holdings in 3M by 0.7% during the first quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 6,733 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,297,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC lifted its stake in shares of 3M by 0.8% in the first quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 6,689 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Cypress Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of 3M by 1.8% in the first quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 2,863 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $552,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of 3M by 2.7% in the first quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,985 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Hilltop Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of 3M by 0.6% in the first quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 8,567 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,651,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.59% of the company’s stock.

Get 3M alerts:

In other news, CEO Michael F. Roman sold 6,803 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.80, for a total transaction of $1,345,633.40. Also, VP Ivan K. Fong sold 12,059 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.46, for a total transaction of $2,393,229.14. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 47,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,500,677.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,895 shares of company stock valued at $3,745,447. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MMM opened at $200.82 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $200.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. 3M has a 1-year low of $148.80 and a 1-year high of $208.95.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $8.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.43 billion. 3M had a net margin of 17.34% and a return on equity of 44.00%. The company’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.16 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that 3M will post 9.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st were issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. 3M’s payout ratio is 67.73%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MMM. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of 3M from $188.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Wolfe Research cut shares of 3M from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $218.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of 3M from $198.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 3M from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of 3M from $199.00 to $196.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. 3M presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $195.17.

3M Company Profile

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

Featured Article: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3M (NYSE:MMM).

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.