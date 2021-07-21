IHT Wealth Management LLC Has $1.26 Million Stock Position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

IHT Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 7.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 102,972 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 7,832 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $1,261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $13,987,000. Private Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Private Wealth Advisors now owns 145,592 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,783,000 after acquiring an additional 10,552 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 1,198.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,492 shares during the last quarter. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 842.5% during the 1st quarter. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 11,960 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 10,691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 7,199,390 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $88,193,000 after acquiring an additional 30,317 shares during the last quarter. 51.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

In other Ford Motor news, insider Stuart J. Rowley sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.62, for a total value of $219,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 153,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,245,836.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Stuart J. Rowley sold 37,414 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.82, for a total value of $554,475.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 153,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,276,559.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 112,414 shares of company stock valued at $1,745,775. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor stock opened at $13.91 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Ford Motor has a 52 week low of $6.41 and a 52 week high of $16.45. The firm has a market cap of $55.52 billion, a PE ratio of 14.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.29.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.73. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 19.04% and a net margin of 3.07%. The company had revenue of $33.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.23) EPS. Ford Motor’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

F has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Ford Motor from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Ford Motor from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Ford Motor from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays boosted their price target on Ford Motor from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Ford Motor from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.08.

Ford Motor Profile

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Read More: Why are percentage decliners important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding F? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ford Motor (NYSE:F).

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.