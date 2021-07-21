IHT Wealth Management LLC Invests $1.01 Million in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,406 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,012,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 36.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 431 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Total World Stock ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:VT opened at $102.74 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.03. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a twelve month low of $77.64 and a twelve month high of $104.83.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

Recommended Story: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.