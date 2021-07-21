IHT Wealth Management LLC Invests $1.37 Million in Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA)

IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 72,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,365,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its holdings in Global X Uranium ETF by 449.8% in the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 83,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,576,000 after purchasing an additional 68,461 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp boosted its holdings in Global X Uranium ETF by 4.5% in the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 52,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $996,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Global X Uranium ETF by 80.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 451,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,917,000 after purchasing an additional 201,332 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Global X Uranium ETF in the first quarter worth $377,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Global X Uranium ETF by 337.9% in the first quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 4,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 3,278 shares during the period.

Get Global X Uranium ETF alerts:

Global X Uranium ETF stock opened at $18.93 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.48. Global X Uranium ETF has a 12 month low of $10.51 and a 12 month high of $23.84.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding URA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Uranium ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Uranium ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.