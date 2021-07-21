IHT Wealth Management LLC Purchases 17,862 Shares of Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (NYSE:KL)

IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (NYSE:KL) by 126.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,010 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,862 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Kirkland Lake Gold were worth $1,082,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold by 15.4% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 408,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,420,000 after purchasing an additional 54,500 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold by 59.6% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 30,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 11,282 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold by 140.2% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 41,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,702,000 after purchasing an additional 24,067 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold by 297.7% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold by 594.0% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 233,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,610,000 after purchasing an additional 199,465 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.65% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KL opened at $40.49 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $41.43. Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. has a 1 year low of $31.72 and a 1 year high of $57.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.06, a P/E/G ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.69.

Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.04). Kirkland Lake Gold had a return on equity of 18.12% and a net margin of 30.36%. The company had revenue of $551.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $662.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. Kirkland Lake Gold’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.1875 dividend. This is a positive change from Kirkland Lake Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. Kirkland Lake Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.09%.

KL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kirkland Lake Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in a research report on Monday, April 12th. TD Securities raised Kirkland Lake Gold to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on Kirkland Lake Gold from C$57.00 to C$56.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price target on Kirkland Lake Gold from $68.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.11.

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition, production, and operation of gold properties. The company holds interest in the Fosterville Mine located in the State of Victoria, Australia; and the Macassa Mine situated in the Municipality of Kirkland Lake, Ontario, Canada, as well as the Detour Lake Mine located in northeastern Ontario, Canada.

