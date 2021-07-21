IHT Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 11.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,628 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 556 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VRTX. Camden National Bank increased its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 73.0% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 27,395 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,474,000 after buying an additional 11,561 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 862,730 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $203,898,000 after purchasing an additional 38,468 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 38.2% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 27,987 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,614,000 after purchasing an additional 7,734 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 205.6% during the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 110 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Vertex Pharmaceuticals alerts:

VRTX has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $347.00 to $261.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $254.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 11th. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $210.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Truist increased their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $305.00 to $331.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Vertex Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $262.75.

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Amit Sachdev sold 3,884 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.06, for a total value of $839,177.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,017 shares in the company, valued at $9,510,313.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Sangeeta N. Bhatia sold 559 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.69, for a total transaction of $117,216.71. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,145,955.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 5,403 shares of company stock worth $1,166,087. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of VRTX stock opened at $196.55 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $202.79. The company has a current ratio of 4.39, a quick ratio of 4.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 52-week low of $185.32 and a 52-week high of $301.14.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The pharmaceutical company reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 43.06% and a return on equity of 29.61%. On average, analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 9.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 12 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation in the cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator, or CFTR, gene.

Recommended Story: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX).

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.