ImageCash (IMGC) 24 Hour Volume Tops $3.00

ImageCash (CURRENCY:IMGC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 21st. ImageCash has a market capitalization of $17,053.82 and approximately $3.00 worth of ImageCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, ImageCash has traded down 55.7% against the dollar. One ImageCash coin can currently be bought for $0.0032 or 0.00000010 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003130 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001767 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.98 or 0.00037477 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $32.75 or 0.00102440 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.43 or 0.00142117 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31,957.28 or 0.99971425 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002928 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003127 BTC.

ImageCash’s total supply is 5,455,414 coins and its circulating supply is 5,336,414 coins. ImageCash’s official website is imgcash.imagehosty.com . ImageCash’s official Twitter account is @imagehosty and its Facebook page is accessible here

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ImageCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ImageCash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ImageCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

