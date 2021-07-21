IMAX Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:IMAX)

IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX) was the target of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Investors purchased 4,810 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,437% compared to the typical daily volume of 313 call options.

In other news, SVP Kenneth Ian Weissman sold 2,500 shares of IMAX stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $55,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,126. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Megan Colligan sold 10,916 shares of IMAX stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.29, for a total value of $254,233.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,096 shares in the company, valued at $910,545.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 21.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in IMAX by 230.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 176,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,557,000 after acquiring an additional 123,422 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of IMAX by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 33,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $678,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of IMAX by 59.3% in the 1st quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 85,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,728,000 after purchasing an additional 31,997 shares during the period. Shaolin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of IMAX in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,405,000. Finally, S. Muoio & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of IMAX by 70.8% in the 1st quarter. S. Muoio & CO. LLC now owns 29,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 12,112 shares during the period. 71.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:IMAX opened at $16.67 on Wednesday. IMAX has a 1 year low of $10.50 and a 1 year high of $25.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.98.

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.05. IMAX had a negative return on equity of 25.42% and a negative net margin of 77.57%. The business had revenue of $38.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.87 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that IMAX will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on IMAX shares. Macquarie lifted their price objective on IMAX from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised IMAX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Wedbush raised IMAX from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $22.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Benchmark lifted their target price on IMAX from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded IMAX from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $19.60 to $18.60 in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. IMAX presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.01.

IMAX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment technology company worldwide. It offers cinematic solution comprising proprietary software, theater architecture, intellectual property, and specialized equipment. The company offers IMAX Digital Re-Mastering (DMR), a proprietary technology that digitally enhances the image resolution, visual clarity, and sound quality of motion picture films for projection on IMAX screens; IMAX theater systems to exhibitor customers through sales, leases, and joint revenue sharing arrangements; digital projection systems; a digital theater control systems; and a digital audio systems.

