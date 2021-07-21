Incent Hits Market Capitalization of $688,763.63 (INCNT)

Incent (CURRENCY:INCNT) traded 6.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on July 21st. Over the last seven days, Incent has traded 80.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Incent has a market cap of $688,763.63 and $17.00 worth of Incent was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Incent coin can currently be bought for about $0.0150 or 0.00000047 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003140 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001768 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.47 or 0.00039138 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 20.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.34 or 0.00107816 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $46.38 or 0.00145625 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002971 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31,780.74 or 0.99777276 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003144 BTC.

About Incent

Incent’s launch date was September 6th, 2018. Incent’s total supply is 46,015,891 coins. The official website for Incent is incent.com . Incent’s official Twitter account is @incentloyalty and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Incent is a blockchain loyalty company whose mission is to make it economic for commerce, to frictionlessly incentivise valued behavior so that businesses and consumers can build wealth through their expenditure and attention choices. Our core technologies present commerce and consumers with a more effective way of incentivising the behaviors they desire of their audiences. INCNT was crowd-funded into existence following an ICO in late 2016. It is a cryptocurrency token which operates on the Waves blockchain. “

Incent Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Incent directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Incent should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Incent using one of the exchanges listed above.

