Incline Global Management LLC Takes $35.78 Million Position in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Incline Global Management LLC bought a new stake in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 761,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $35,781,000. Apollo Global Management comprises about 7.2% of Incline Global Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Xponance Inc. raised its position in Apollo Global Management by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 8,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 49,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,326,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Purus Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Purus Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $890,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 7,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 8,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.03% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Joshua Harris sold 447,272 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.91, for a total transaction of $25,006,977.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder John J. Suydam sold 299,027 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.05, for a total transaction of $23,339,057.35. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,054,952 shares of company stock valued at $126,168,454. Company insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE APO traded up $1.26 on Wednesday, reaching $58.69. The company had a trading volume of 81,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,987,753. The firm has a market cap of $13.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.60 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.35 and a 1-year high of $64.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $58.75.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $512.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $502.99 million. Apollo Global Management had a net margin of 29.94% and a return on equity of 17.46%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio is 99.01%.

Several brokerages have commented on APO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Apollo Global Management from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised shares of Apollo Global Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.64.

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

