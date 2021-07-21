Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (ILPT) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 28th. Analysts expect Industrial Logistics Properties Trust to post earnings of $0.47 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.15). Industrial Logistics Properties Trust had a net margin of 36.22% and a return on equity of 8.50%. On average, analysts expect Industrial Logistics Properties Trust to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust stock opened at $27.36 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.88. The stock has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.35 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 6.56 and a quick ratio of 6.56. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust has a 1-year low of $18.76 and a 1-year high of $27.71.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 26th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 23rd. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.82%. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.97%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ILPT shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

About Industrial Logistics Properties Trust

ILPT is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, that owns and leases industrial and logistics properties throughout the United States. ILPT is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, MA.

