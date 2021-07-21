Inhibrx (NASDAQ:INBX) Shares Down 2.6%

Inhibrx, Inc. (NASDAQ:INBX) dropped 2.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $27.48 and last traded at $27.48. Approximately 3 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 302,238 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.22.
INBX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Inhibrx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Inhibrx in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.50.
The company has a quick ratio of 4.07, a current ratio of 4.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.77.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Inhibrx by 409.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 495,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,323,000 after purchasing an additional 397,934 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in Inhibrx during the first quarter worth $2,821,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in Inhibrx during the fourth quarter worth $3,270,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in Inhibrx by 158.5% during the first quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 155,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,119,000 after acquiring an additional 95,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sphera Funds Management LTD. raised its position in Inhibrx by 165.5% during the first quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. now owns 114,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,301,000 after acquiring an additional 71,461 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.00% of the company’s stock.
About Inhibrx (NASDAQ:INBX)
Inhibrx, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing a pipeline of novel biologic therapeutic candidates. Its therapeutic candidates include INBRX-109, a tetravalent agonist of death receptor 5, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials in patients with solid tumors, including sarcoma; and INBRX-105, an tetravalent conditional agonist of programmed death ligand 1 (PD-L1) and a conditional agonist of 4-1BB that is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat patients with PD-L1 expressing tumors.
