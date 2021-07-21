Inhibrx (NASDAQ:INBX) Shares Down 2.6%

Inhibrx, Inc. (NASDAQ:INBX) dropped 2.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $27.48 and last traded at $27.48. Approximately 3 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 302,238 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.22.

INBX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Inhibrx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Inhibrx in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.50.

The company has a quick ratio of 4.07, a current ratio of 4.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.77.

Inhibrx (NASDAQ:INBX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $0.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 million. Equities research analysts predict that Inhibrx, Inc. will post -2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Inhibrx by 409.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 495,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,323,000 after purchasing an additional 397,934 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in Inhibrx during the first quarter worth $2,821,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in Inhibrx during the fourth quarter worth $3,270,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in Inhibrx by 158.5% during the first quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 155,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,119,000 after acquiring an additional 95,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sphera Funds Management LTD. raised its position in Inhibrx by 165.5% during the first quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. now owns 114,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,301,000 after acquiring an additional 71,461 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.00% of the company’s stock.

About Inhibrx (NASDAQ:INBX)

Inhibrx, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing a pipeline of novel biologic therapeutic candidates. Its therapeutic candidates include INBRX-109, a tetravalent agonist of death receptor 5, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials in patients with solid tumors, including sarcoma; and INBRX-105, an tetravalent conditional agonist of programmed death ligand 1 (PD-L1) and a conditional agonist of 4-1BB that is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat patients with PD-L1 expressing tumors.

