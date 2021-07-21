Inhibrx (NASDAQ:INBX) Stock Price Down 2.6%

Inhibrx, Inc. (NASDAQ:INBX) fell 2.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $27.48 and last traded at $27.48. 3 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 302,238 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.22.

Several research firms have issued reports on INBX. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Inhibrx in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Inhibrx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.50.

Get Inhibrx alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 4.07 and a quick ratio of 4.07. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.77.

Inhibrx (NASDAQ:INBX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $0.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Inhibrx, Inc. will post -2.18 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in INBX. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Inhibrx in the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Inhibrx by 55.3% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 7,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in Inhibrx in the fourth quarter worth $156,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in Inhibrx in the fourth quarter worth $214,000. Finally, Alaethes Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Inhibrx in the first quarter worth $589,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.00% of the company’s stock.

About Inhibrx (NASDAQ:INBX)

Inhibrx, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing a pipeline of novel biologic therapeutic candidates. Its therapeutic candidates include INBRX-109, a tetravalent agonist of death receptor 5, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials in patients with solid tumors, including sarcoma; and INBRX-105, an tetravalent conditional agonist of programmed death ligand 1 (PD-L1) and a conditional agonist of 4-1BB that is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat patients with PD-L1 expressing tumors.

See Also: What is quantitative easing?

Receive News & Ratings for Inhibrx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inhibrx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.