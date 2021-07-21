Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Inseego Corp. is a provider of software-as-a-service and solutions for the Internet of Things. The company sells telematics solutions under the Ctrack brand, including fleet management, asset tracking and monitoring, stolen vehicle recovery and usage-based insurance platforms. It also sells business connectivity solutions and device management services through Novatel Wireless, Inc. and Feeney Wireless. Inseego Corp., formerly known as Novatel Wireless Inc., is headquartered in San Diego, California. “

Separately, Lake Street Capital reduced their price target on shares of Inseego from $13.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

INSG opened at $8.48 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.25. Inseego has a 1-year low of $7.13 and a 1-year high of $21.93. The firm has a market cap of $873.67 million, a P/E ratio of -7.31 and a beta of 1.58.

Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $57.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.13 million. Analysts expect that Inseego will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Doug Kahn sold 5,000 shares of Inseego stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.13, for a total transaction of $50,650.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $149,589.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its position in Inseego by 52.2% during the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 3,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 1,303 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Inseego by 131.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,590 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 40,491 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Inseego in the 1st quarter worth approximately $100,000. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Inseego in the 1st quarter worth approximately $101,000. Finally, Maryland Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Inseego in the 1st quarter worth approximately $113,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.58% of the company’s stock.

Inseego Corp. engages in the design and development of fixed and mobile wireless solutions, industrial Internet of Things (IIoT), and cloud solutions for large enterprise verticals, service providers, and small and medium-sized businesses worldwide. The company provides wireless 4G and 5G hardware products for vertical markets, including private LTE/5G networks, First responders network authority/Firstnet, SD-WAN, telematics, remote monitoring and surveillance, and fixed wireless access and mobile broadband devices.

