Insider Selling: DarioHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:DRIO) CEO Sells 1,300 Shares of Stock

DarioHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:DRIO) CEO Erez Raphael sold 1,300 shares of DarioHealth stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.63, for a total transaction of $22,919.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 943,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,630,361.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

DarioHealth stock opened at $16.15 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.83. DarioHealth Corp. has a 12 month low of $6.71 and a 12 month high of $31.85.

DarioHealth (NASDAQ:DRIO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.92) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.93) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.66 million. DarioHealth had a negative net margin of 370.22% and a negative return on equity of 74.88%. Equities analysts forecast that DarioHealth Corp. will post -3.27 EPS for the current year.

DRIO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Alliance Global Partners decreased their price target on shares of DarioHealth from $18.25 to $15.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of DarioHealth in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. TheStreet raised shares of DarioHealth from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of DarioHealth from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.38.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new position in DarioHealth in the first quarter worth $6,314,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in DarioHealth in the first quarter worth $510,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in DarioHealth in the first quarter valued at $618,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in DarioHealth by 219.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 2,433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Endurant Capital Management LP bought a new stake in DarioHealth in the first quarter valued at $6,122,000. 35.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DarioHealth Company Profile

DarioHealth Corp. operates as a digital therapeutics company in the United States, Canada, the European Union, Australia, and New Zealand. The company offers Dario Tools, which are devices that integrate with applications on a user's smartphone; DarioEngage, a population health management platform; and the Dario Loop, an AI-driven journey engine.

