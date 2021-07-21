Insider Selling: electroCore, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOR) Insider Sells 4,490 Shares of Stock

electroCore, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOR) insider Thomas J. Errico sold 4,490 shares of electroCore stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.73, for a total value of $115,527.70.
Thomas J. Errico also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, May 17th, Thomas J. Errico purchased 31,250 shares of electroCore stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.59 per share, for a total transaction of $49,687.50.
Shares of NASDAQ ECOR opened at $1.09 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.16, a quick ratio of 4.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.49. The company has a market cap of $52.91 million, a P/E ratio of -2.27 and a beta of 1.29. electroCore, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.99 and a 12 month high of $3.63.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of electroCore by 20.4% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 67,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 11,529 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of electroCore during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new stake in shares of electroCore during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. M Holdings Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of electroCore during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of electroCore by 189.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 36,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 23,598 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.56% of the company’s stock.
About electroCore
electroCore, Inc, a commercial stage medical device company, engages in the development and commercialization of a range of non-invasive vagus nerve stimulation (nVNS) therapies. The company is developing gammaCore, a prescription-only nVNS therapy for the acute treatment of pain associated with migraine and episodic cluster headache in adults.
Further Reading: Dual Listing
Receive News & Ratings for electroCore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for electroCore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.