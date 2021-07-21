Insider Selling: electroCore, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOR) Insider Sells 4,490 Shares of Stock

electroCore, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOR) insider Thomas J. Errico sold 4,490 shares of electroCore stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.73, for a total value of $115,527.70.

Thomas J. Errico also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 17th, Thomas J. Errico purchased 31,250 shares of electroCore stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.59 per share, for a total transaction of $49,687.50.

Shares of NASDAQ ECOR opened at $1.09 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.16, a quick ratio of 4.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.49. The company has a market cap of $52.91 million, a P/E ratio of -2.27 and a beta of 1.29. electroCore, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.99 and a 12 month high of $3.63.

electroCore (NASDAQ:ECOR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 million. electroCore had a negative return on equity of 83.12% and a negative net margin of 527.89%. Sell-side analysts expect that electroCore, Inc. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of electroCore by 20.4% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 67,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 11,529 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of electroCore during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new stake in shares of electroCore during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. M Holdings Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of electroCore during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of electroCore by 189.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 36,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 23,598 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.56% of the company’s stock.

About electroCore

electroCore, Inc, a commercial stage medical device company, engages in the development and commercialization of a range of non-invasive vagus nerve stimulation (nVNS) therapies. The company is developing gammaCore, a prescription-only nVNS therapy for the acute treatment of pain associated with migraine and episodic cluster headache in adults.

