Insider Selling: Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) Major Shareholder Sells $208,681,373.52 in Stock

Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) major shareholder Canada Pension Plan Investment sold 9,010,422 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.16, for a total value of $208,681,373.52. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of EXAS stock opened at $117.33 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $115.23. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.42 and a beta of 1.38. Exact Sciences Co. has a fifty-two week low of $70.75 and a fifty-two week high of $159.54.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The medical research company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.04) by $0.86. The business had revenue of $402.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $394.66 million. Exact Sciences had a negative return on equity of 6.55% and a negative net margin of 50.08%. The company’s revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.71) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Exact Sciences Co. will post -2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on EXAS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Exact Sciences in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company.Craig Hallum reduced their target price on Exact Sciences from $161.00 to $144.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Raymond James initiated coverage on Exact Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research reduced their target price on Exact Sciences from $175.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Truist Securities reduced their target price on Exact Sciences from $226.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Exact Sciences has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Exact Sciences by 6.7% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,293,939 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,410,775,000 after acquiring an additional 1,155,691 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Exact Sciences by 72.2% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 9,148,635 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,205,607,000 after acquiring an additional 3,836,169 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in Exact Sciences by 278.3% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,347,026 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $572,851,000 after acquiring an additional 3,197,782 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Exact Sciences by 45.5% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,676,187 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $352,668,000 after acquiring an additional 836,874 shares during the period. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Exact Sciences by 65.9% during the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,198,130 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $289,670,000 after acquiring an additional 872,841 shares during the period. 87.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Exact Sciences Company Profile

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX, a gene expression tests for breast, prostate, and colon cancers; Oncotype MAP, a tissue test delivering tumor profiling to aid therapy selection for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, or recurrent cancer; Oncotype DX AR-V7 Nucleus Detect Test, a liquid-based test for advanced stage prostate cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

