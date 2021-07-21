Insider Selling: Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) Major Shareholder Sells 1,011 Shares of Stock

Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) major shareholder Pharmaceutical Co Ltd Takeda sold 1,011 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.03, for a total value of $35,415.33. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

FWRD stock opened at $88.48 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $92.26. The stock has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of 94.13 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Forward Air Co. has a twelve month low of $48.96 and a twelve month high of $100.93.

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $362.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $341.37 million. Forward Air had a return on equity of 10.51% and a net margin of 2.00%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Forward Air Co. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 27th were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. Forward Air’s payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on Forward Air from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Forward Air from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Forward Air from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Forward Air presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.50.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of Forward Air by 1.4% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 18,899 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,696,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Forward Air by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 72,090 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,470,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Forward Air by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 222,978 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $19,802,000 after purchasing an additional 1,932 shares during the period. CSM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Forward Air during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,410,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of Forward Air by 39.0% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 17,367 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,542,000 after buying an additional 4,875 shares during the last quarter. 96.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Forward Air

Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Expedited Freight and Intermodal. The Expedited Freight segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services; local pick-up and delivery services; and other services, which include final mile, truckload, shipment consolidation and deconsolidation, warehousing, customs brokerage, and other handling.

