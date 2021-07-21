Insider Selling: Franchise Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRG) Director Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Franchise Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRG) Director Martin Lamb sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total transaction of $300,100.00.
Franchise Group stock opened at $34.66 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 2.00. Franchise Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.20 and a 1 year high of $41.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.00.
Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $621.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $709.82 million. Franchise Group had a negative net margin of 0.95% and a positive return on equity of 11.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Franchise Group, Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Franchise Group by 123.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Franchise Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $70,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Franchise Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $81,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Franchise Group by 319.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 3,343 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Franchise Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $191,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.65% of the company’s stock.
FRG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Aegis initiated coverage on shares of Franchise Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Franchise Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Franchise Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Franchise Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.50.
About Franchise Group
Franchise Group, Inc operates as a retailer, franchisor operator, and acquirer of franchised and franchisable businesses. It operates through 4 segments: Liberty Tax, Buddy's, Sears Outlet, and Vitamin Shoppe. The company provides tax preparation services in the United States and Canada; and franchises and operates rent-to-own stores that lease durable goods, such as electronics, residential furniture, appliances, and household accessories to customers.
