Insider Selling: Franchise Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRG) Director Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Franchise Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRG) Director Martin Lamb sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total transaction of $300,100.00.

Franchise Group stock opened at $34.66 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 2.00. Franchise Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.20 and a 1 year high of $41.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.00.

Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $621.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $709.82 million. Franchise Group had a negative net margin of 0.95% and a positive return on equity of 11.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Franchise Group, Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st were given a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.33%. Franchise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 94.94%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Franchise Group by 123.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Franchise Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $70,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Franchise Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $81,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Franchise Group by 319.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 3,343 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Franchise Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $191,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

FRG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Aegis initiated coverage on shares of Franchise Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Franchise Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Franchise Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Franchise Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.50.

Franchise Group, Inc operates as a retailer, franchisor operator, and acquirer of franchised and franchisable businesses. It operates through 4 segments: Liberty Tax, Buddy's, Sears Outlet, and Vitamin Shoppe. The company provides tax preparation services in the United States and Canada; and franchises and operates rent-to-own stores that lease durable goods, such as electronics, residential furniture, appliances, and household accessories to customers.

