Insider Selling: Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) Major Shareholder Sells 12,454 Shares of Stock

Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) major shareholder Medpace Investors, Llc sold 12,454 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.83, for a total value of $2,276,964.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,138,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,122,386,239.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Medpace Investors, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Medpace alerts:

On Wednesday, July 14th, Medpace Investors, Llc sold 11,026 shares of Medpace stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.63, for a total value of $2,013,678.38.

On Monday, July 12th, Medpace Investors, Llc sold 10,540 shares of Medpace stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.22, for a total value of $1,931,138.80.

On Thursday, July 8th, Medpace Investors, Llc sold 3,951 shares of Medpace stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.18, for a total value of $711,891.18.

On Tuesday, July 6th, Medpace Investors, Llc sold 4,729 shares of Medpace stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.58, for a total value of $853,962.82.

On Monday, June 28th, Medpace Investors, Llc sold 8,225 shares of Medpace stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.15, for a total value of $1,489,958.75.

On Friday, June 25th, Medpace Investors, Llc sold 10,846 shares of Medpace stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.56, for a total value of $1,958,353.76.

On Tuesday, June 22nd, Medpace Investors, Llc sold 12,133 shares of Medpace stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.31, for a total value of $2,211,967.23.

On Thursday, June 17th, Medpace Investors, Llc sold 8,927 shares of Medpace stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.20, for a total value of $1,617,572.40.

On Tuesday, June 15th, Medpace Investors, Llc sold 15,706 shares of Medpace stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total value of $2,858,492.00.

On Monday, April 26th, Medpace Investors, Llc sold 20,729 shares of Medpace stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.38, for a total value of $4,008,574.02.

Shares of MEDP opened at $183.55 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $174.28. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $105.31 and a 12-month high of $196.12. The company has a market capitalization of $6.60 billion, a PE ratio of 43.50 and a beta of 1.34.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.13. Medpace had a return on equity of 20.73% and a net margin of 16.73%. The firm had revenue of $260.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $266.48 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 4.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MEDP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Medpace from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Medpace from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its position in Medpace by 18.8% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 5,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group increased its holdings in shares of Medpace by 9.7% during the second quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 1,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of Medpace by 5.4% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 17,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,828,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in shares of Medpace by 48.8% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 72,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,834,000 after purchasing an additional 23,654 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Medpace by 13.4% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 98,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,177,000 after purchasing an additional 11,687 shares during the period. 77.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Medpace Company Profile

Medpace Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. Its services include medical department, clinical trial management, data-driven feasibility, study-start-up, clinical monitoring, regulatory affairs, patient recruitment and retention, medical writing, biometrics and data sciences, pharmacovigilance, core laboratory, laboratories, clinics, and quality assurance.

Featured Article: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Medpace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medpace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.