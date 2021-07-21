Insider Selling: Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) Director Sells 3,000 Shares of Stock

Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) Director Rowan E. Chapman sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.32, for a total value of $324,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NTRA stock traded up $9.84 on Wednesday, reaching $117.09. 1,763,269 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,010,937. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.32 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.99. The company has a current ratio of 4.74, a quick ratio of 4.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Natera, Inc. has a one year low of $45.38 and a one year high of $127.19.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The medical research company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.05) by $0.31. The company had revenue of $152.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.42 million. Natera had a negative net margin of 57.47% and a negative return on equity of 59.71%. The business’s revenue was up 62.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.45) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Natera, Inc. will post -3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Natera by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 1,490,435 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $151,339,000 after purchasing an additional 13,262 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of Natera by 56.0% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 471,630 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $47,890,000 after purchasing an additional 169,250 shares in the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Natera by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 12,577 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,252,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Natera by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 213,900 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $21,719,000 after acquiring an additional 50,610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Natera by 121.7% in the 4th quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,681 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,859,000 after acquiring an additional 10,256 shares during the last quarter. 95.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Natera from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Natera from $134.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Natera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Natera from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on Natera in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.73.

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. It offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother, as well as twin pregnancies for zygosity; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases; and Spectrum to analyze chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

