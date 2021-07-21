Insider Selling: NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) SVP Sells 5,301 Shares of Stock

NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) SVP Heidi Cormack sold 5,301 shares of NETGEAR stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.83, for a total value of $195,235.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NTGR traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $36.99. 11,044 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 228,642. NETGEAR, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.17 and a twelve month high of $46.38. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.40. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.51 and a beta of 0.81.

NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.33. NETGEAR had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 6.36%. The firm had revenue of $317.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $310.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 38.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that NETGEAR, Inc. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NTGR. Raymond James decreased their target price on NETGEAR from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NETGEAR from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NTGR. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in NETGEAR by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 100,965 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,102,000 after purchasing an additional 5,884 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of NETGEAR by 46.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,843 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $725,000 after purchasing an additional 5,672 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of NETGEAR during the 4th quarter worth approximately $138,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of NETGEAR by 46.5% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 56,305 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,287,000 after purchasing an additional 17,874 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of NETGEAR by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,854 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $725,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares during the last quarter. 99.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NETGEAR Company Profile

NETGEAR, Inc designs, develops, and markets networking and Internet connected products for consumers, businesses, and service providers. It operates in two segments, Connected Home, and Small and Medium Business. The company offers smart home/connected home/broadband access products, such as broadband modems, WiFi gateways, WiFi hotspots, WiFi routers and home WiFi systems, WiFi range extenders, Powerline adapters and bridges, WiFi network adapters, and digital canvasses; and value added service offerings, including technical support, parental controls, and cybersecurity protection.

