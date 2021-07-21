Insider Selling: Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) Insider Sells $48,320.00 in Stock

Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) insider James J. Cotter Living Trust sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.04, for a total transaction of $48,320.00.

Shares of OMC opened at $73.07 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $80.94. The firm has a market cap of $15.72 billion, a PE ratio of 16.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.92. Omnicom Group Inc. has a one year low of $44.50 and a one year high of $86.38.

Get Omnicom Group alerts:

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The business services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.22. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 34.98% and a net margin of 7.39%. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.29 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.45%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 3.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,342,541 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,434,248,000 after acquiring an additional 702,552 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Omnicom Group by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,794,726 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $423,789,000 after purchasing an additional 205,342 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Omnicom Group by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,237,846 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $313,657,000 after purchasing an additional 274,438 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. raised its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 3,150,747 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $233,638,000 after buying an additional 178,572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 24.5% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,972,175 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $185,301,000 after buying an additional 584,810 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on OMC shares. Macquarie upgraded shares of Omnicom Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $76.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Omnicom Group from $67.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Omnicom Group from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Omnicom Group from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.89.

About Omnicom Group

Omnicom Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management and provision of advertising agencies. The firm offers marketing and corporate communications services. Its agency networks operates in the advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services industry, which are organized into regions, such as the Americas, EMEA and Asia-Pacific.

Featured Article: Non-Fungible Token (NFT) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicom Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicom Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.