Insider Selling: Plus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTV) CAO Sells $152,640.00 in Stock

Plus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTV) CAO Azeez Hayne sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.16, for a total transaction of $152,640.00.
Shares of Plus Therapeutics stock opened at $2.24 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $47.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.18 and a beta of 0.39. Plus Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.92 and a 12-month high of $5.42. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.47.
Plus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.02). During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.28) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Plus Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several analysts have issued reports on PSTV shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Plus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Plus Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, April 23rd.
About Plus Therapeutics
Plus Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of treatments for patients with cancer and other diseases. Its lead drug candidate is Rhenium NanoLiposomes, a patented radiotherapy for patients with recurrent glioblastoma, which is in the Phase 1 dose-finding clinical trial.
