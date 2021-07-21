Insider Selling: Plus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTV) CAO Sells $152,640.00 in Stock

Plus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTV) CAO Azeez Hayne sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.16, for a total transaction of $152,640.00.

Shares of Plus Therapeutics stock opened at $2.24 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $47.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.18 and a beta of 0.39. Plus Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.92 and a 12-month high of $5.42. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.47.

Plus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.02). During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.28) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Plus Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Plus Therapeutics stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Plus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTV) by 202.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 106,100 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 71,051 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 2.22% of Plus Therapeutics worth $214,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on PSTV shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Plus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Plus Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, April 23rd.

About Plus Therapeutics

Plus Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of treatments for patients with cancer and other diseases. Its lead drug candidate is Rhenium NanoLiposomes, a patented radiotherapy for patients with recurrent glioblastoma, which is in the Phase 1 dose-finding clinical trial.

