Insider Selling: Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) Insider Sells $353,600.00 in Stock

Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) insider Adam Wiener sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.40, for a total transaction of $353,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Adam Wiener also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 17th, Adam Wiener sold 6,500 shares of Redfin stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.12, for a total transaction of $332,280.00.

On Tuesday, June 15th, Adam Wiener sold 6,500 shares of Redfin stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.32, for a total transaction of $392,080.00.

Shares of NASDAQ RDFN opened at $58.22 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,455.50 and a beta of 1.88. Redfin Co. has a one year low of $37.31 and a one year high of $98.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $58.36. The company has a quick ratio of 6.77, a current ratio of 7.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $268.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $253.68 million. Redfin had a return on equity of 1.37% and a net margin of 0.60%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Redfin Co. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Redfin in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Redfin in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Redfin from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Redfin in a report on Monday, April 5th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stephens raised shares of Redfin from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.93.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RDFN. Bares Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Redfin during the 1st quarter worth $341,621,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of Redfin by 298.5% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,421,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,274,000 after buying an additional 1,814,066 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in shares of Redfin by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 9,900,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,302,000 after buying an additional 1,284,440 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Redfin during the 4th quarter worth $70,324,000. Finally, Oak Ridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Redfin by 874.9% during the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 687,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,805,000 after buying an additional 617,304 shares during the last quarter. 84.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Redfin

Redfin Corporation operates as a residential real estate brokerage company in the United States and Canada. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in the purchase or sell of home. It also provides title and settlement services; originates and sells mortgages; and buys and sells homes.

