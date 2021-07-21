Insider Selling: Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM) Insider Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM) insider Scott Arnold Dahnke sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.45, for a total transaction of $812,250.00.

Shares of NASDAQ VRM opened at $39.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.32 billion and a P/E ratio of -20.86. Vroom, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.96 and a 52-week high of $75.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $41.93.

Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $591.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $511.75 million. Vroom had a negative net margin of 15.19% and a negative return on equity of 19.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.32) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Vroom, Inc. will post -2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Vroom from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vroom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Vroom from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Vroom from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Vroom from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.42.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VRM. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Vroom by 67.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 125,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,146,000 after purchasing an additional 50,583 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Vroom by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 26,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after acquiring an additional 3,631 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vroom by 1,240.1% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $716,000 after acquiring an additional 16,183 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Vroom by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 174,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,132,000 after acquiring an additional 14,884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of Vroom in the 4th quarter valued at $1,276,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.77% of the company’s stock.

Vroom Company Profile

Vroom, Inc operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling of new and used cars in the United States. It also offers financing solutions. The company was formerly known as Auto America, Inc and changed its name to Vroom, Inc in July 2015. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

