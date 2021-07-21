Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Inspire Medical Systems Inc. is a medical technology company. It focused on the development and commercialization of solutions for obstructive sleep apnea. The company’s proprietary Inspire therapy is a neurostimulation technology which provides treatment for moderate to severe obstructive sleep apnea. Inspire Medical Systems Inc.is based in Minnesota, United States. “

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on INSP. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $255.00 to $235.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a buy rating on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a research note on Sunday, April 25th. SVB Leerink reiterated a buy rating on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Lake Street Capital raised their target price on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Inspire Medical Systems has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $176.45.

Inspire Medical Systems stock opened at $170.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -79.07 and a beta of 1.65. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $183.32. The company has a quick ratio of 12.84, a current ratio of 13.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Inspire Medical Systems has a 1-year low of $97.19 and a 1-year high of $252.25.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $40.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.10 million. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative net margin of 42.54% and a negative return on equity of 24.99%. Inspire Medical Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 89.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.67) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Inspire Medical Systems will post -2.17 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of INSP. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Inspire Medical Systems in the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 137.5% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 11,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,242,000 after acquiring an additional 6,901 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $77,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,932,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 52.8% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $990,000 after acquiring an additional 1,817 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.74% of the company’s stock.

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the United States and Europe. It offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

