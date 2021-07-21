Intelligent Trading Foundation (ITT) Price Reaches $0.0032 on Major Exchanges

Intelligent Trading Foundation (CURRENCY:ITT) traded 102.7% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 21st. In the last week, Intelligent Trading Foundation has traded 83.7% higher against the dollar. One Intelligent Trading Foundation coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0032 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Intelligent Trading Foundation has a market capitalization of $31,336.36 and $41.00 worth of Intelligent Trading Foundation was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003133 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.22 or 0.00047664 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 24.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002716 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003136 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.26 or 0.00013360 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $261.74 or 0.00819899 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00006427 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000340 BTC.

About Intelligent Trading Foundation

ITT is a coin. Its launch date was September 22nd, 2017. Intelligent Trading Foundation’s total supply is 11,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,814,899 coins. The Reddit community for Intelligent Trading Foundation is /r/intelligenttrading and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Intelligent Trading Foundation is blog.intelligenttrading.org . The official website for Intelligent Trading Foundation is intelligenttrading.org . Intelligent Trading Foundation’s official Twitter account is @ITT_Token and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Intelligent Trading platform leverages artificial intelligence to provide personalized trading alerts to users. ITF is an Ethereum-based token that allows the token holders to pay all subscription fees on the ITF platform. 25% of the subscription fees collected from ITF's users are burnt, creating a deflationary currency. “

