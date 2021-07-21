Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.950-$1.950 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.720. The company issued revenue guidance of $750 million-$750 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $714.19 million.Inter Parfums also updated its Q2 2021 guidance to EPS.

Shares of IPAR stock opened at $73.59 on Wednesday. Inter Parfums has a 52-week low of $36.46 and a 52-week high of $78.62. The company has a quick ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $73.58. The company has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.38 and a beta of 0.93.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.24. Inter Parfums had a net margin of 9.42% and a return on equity of 8.35%. The business had revenue of $198.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Inter Parfums will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. Inter Parfums’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.64%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Inter Parfums from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Inter Parfums from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Inter Parfums from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $73.40.

Inter Parfums Company Profile

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. It offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Kate Spade New York, Lanvin, Montblanc, Paul Smith, Repetto, Rochas, S.T.

