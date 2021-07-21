Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) Releases Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) announced its earnings results on Monday. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 9.39% and a return on equity of 2.68%. The firm had revenue of $754.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $701.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

IBKR opened at $62.82 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $65.78. Interactive Brokers Group has a twelve month low of $46.43 and a twelve month high of $80.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.18 billion, a PE ratio of 21.29 and a beta of 0.65.

In related news, major shareholder Shelby J. Butterfield sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.11, for a total transaction of $1,126,650.00. Also, Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.83, for a total transaction of $1,456,600.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 7,986,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $581,621,181.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,316,614 shares of company stock valued at $108,431,532 over the last three months. 11.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

IBKR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.86.

About Interactive Brokers Group

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. It specializes in executing and clearing trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, and exchange traded funds (ETFs). The company custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, ETFs, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

