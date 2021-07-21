InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (LON:IHG) Receives GBX 4,296.67 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (LON:IHG) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 4,296.67 ($56.14).

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Numis Securities reiterated a “reduce” rating on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 4,500 ($58.79) price target on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th.

Shares of LON IHG traded up GBX 172 ($2.25) during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 4,751 ($62.07). 441,570 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 404,328. The company has a market capitalization of £8.70 billion and a PE ratio of -44.11. InterContinental Hotels Group has a one year low of GBX 3,445 ($45.01) and a one year high of GBX 5,568 ($72.75). The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 4,910.57.

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels, resorts, restaurants, and spas under the EVEN Hotels, HUALUXE Hotels and Resorts, avid hotels, voco hotels, Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, Regent Hotels & Resorts, Six Senses Hotels Resorts Spas, Atwell Suites, InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Hotel Indigo, Crowne Plaza, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, avid, Staybridge Suites, and Candlewood Suites.

