InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 101,500 shares, a decrease of 25.9% from the June 15th total of 136,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 73,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OneAscent Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 4,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 10,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $742,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 8,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC increased its position in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 4,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. 3.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:IHG opened at $63.32 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.82. InterContinental Hotels Group has a 52 week low of $46.16 and a 52 week high of $75.20.

Several brokerages have recently commented on IHG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Societe Generale reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. InterContinental Hotels Group presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels, resorts, restaurants, and spas under the EVEN Hotels, HUALUXE Hotels and Resorts, avid hotels, voco hotels, Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, Regent Hotels & Resorts, Six Senses Hotels Resorts Spas, Atwell Suites, InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Hotel Indigo, Crowne Plaza, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, avid, Staybridge Suites, and Candlewood Suites.

