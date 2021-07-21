International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Sold by Bluefin Capital Management LLC

Bluefin Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 6.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,216 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 462 shares during the period. Bluefin Capital Management LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $962,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IBM. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in International Business Machines by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 830,437 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $110,664,000 after acquiring an additional 5,732 shares in the last quarter. BSW Wealth Partners raised its position in International Business Machines by 40.5% during the 1st quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 6,984 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $931,000 after buying an additional 2,014 shares during the last quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in International Business Machines during the 1st quarter worth $303,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,082,219 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,610,076,000 after purchasing an additional 2,228,318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New England Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in International Business Machines by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,030 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,469,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. 54.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of International Business Machines stock traded up $1.20 on Wednesday, hitting $141.17. 161,181 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,535,365. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $144.32. International Business Machines Co. has a one year low of $105.92 and a one year high of $152.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $126.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.23.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The technology company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.04. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 37.18% and a net margin of 7.17%. The business had revenue of $18.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.18 earnings per share. International Business Machines’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were given a $1.64 dividend. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This is an increase from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.66%.

Several research firms recently commented on IBM. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $152.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Societe Generale upgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $121.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. International Business Machines presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $148.20.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

