Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.86 EPS

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The medical equipment provider reported $3.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.06 by $0.86, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 25.78%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.11 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 71.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Intuitive Surgical stock opened at $985.99 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $116.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.46, a PEG ratio of 8.11 and a beta of 1.05. Intuitive Surgical has a 12 month low of $633.29 and a 12 month high of $965.98. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $881.39.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP David J. Rosa sold 17,038 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $873.23, for a total value of $14,878,092.74. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,750 shares in the company, valued at $43,443,192.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 2,500 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $817.82, for a total value of $2,044,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,089,293.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 56,243 shares of company stock valued at $48,517,488 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

ISRG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $825.00 to $980.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday. increased their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $862.00 to $939.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $840.00 to $900.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $690.00 to $825.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $840.00 to $970.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $885.75.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of da Vinci Surgical Systems, and related instruments and accessories for invasive surgery. Its products include Da Vinci and Ion. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G. Younge in November 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

