Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW) Shares Sold by Psagot Investment House Ltd.

Psagot Investment House Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW) by 90.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 843 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,191 shares during the period. Psagot Investment House Ltd.’s holdings in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF were worth $71,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 152.3% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,040,787 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $508,695,000 after purchasing an additional 3,646,780 shares in the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 240.2% during the 1st quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 2,136,279 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $179,896,000 after purchasing an additional 1,508,241 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 92,789 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,814,000 after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 104.6% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 76,426 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,435,000 after purchasing an additional 39,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 72,513 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,106,000 after acquiring an additional 3,383 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of PKW stock opened at $88.98 on Wednesday. Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF has a 1-year low of $57.64 and a 1-year high of $93.59. The business’s fifty day moving average is $89.89.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.186 per share. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st.

PowerShares Buyback Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Share BuyBack Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to track the performance of companies that meet the requirements to be classified as BuyBack Achievers. To become eligible for inclusion in the Index, a company must be incorporated in the United States, trade on a United States exchange and must have repurchased at least 5% or more of its outstanding shares for the trailing 12 months.

