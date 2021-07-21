Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL) Shares Purchased by Capital Analysts LLC

Capital Analysts LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL) by 112.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,725 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,975 shares during the quarter. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF were worth $259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RWL. Fusion Family Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC now owns 1,085,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,484,000 after acquiring an additional 81,071 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 139.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 79,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,521,000 after acquiring an additional 46,192 shares in the last quarter. Rodgers & Associates LTD acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,308,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,458,000. Finally, Klingman & Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 200,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,952,000 after acquiring an additional 24,750 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA RWL opened at $73.33 on Wednesday. Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF has a 12-month low of $51.80 and a 12-month high of $75.33. The business has a 50 day moving average of $73.72.

RevenueShares Large Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to achieve its investment objective of outperforming the total return performance of the S&P 500 Index (S&P 500) by investing in the constituent securities of the S&P 500 in the same proportions as the RevenueShares Large Cap Index. The Fund consists of the same constituent securities as the S&P 500.

