Investec Group (LON:INVP) Announces Dividend of GBX 7.50

Investec Group (LON:INVP) announced a dividend on Friday, May 21st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 22nd will be given a dividend of GBX 7.50 ($0.10) per share on Tuesday, August 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 22nd. This is an increase from Investec Group’s previous dividend of $5.50. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Investec Group stock opened at GBX 283.70 ($3.71) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.97 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.85. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 293.62. Investec Group has a 12 month low of GBX 126.10 ($1.65) and a 12 month high of GBX 316.60 ($4.14).

In other Investec Group news, insider Fani Titi sold 12,377 shares of Investec Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 307 ($4.01), for a total value of £37,997.39 ($49,643.83). Also, insider Richard John Wainwright sold 21,396 shares of Investec Group stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 5,815 ($75.97), for a total transaction of £1,244,177.40 ($1,625,525.74). In the last ninety days, insiders sold 74,629 shares of company stock valued at $140,923,695.

Investec Group provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom South Africa, and internationally. The company offers wealth and investment products and services, including portfolio management, discretionary wealth management, financial planning, stockbroking/execution, pensions and retirement, and investment advisory services for private clients, charities, pension funds and trusts.

