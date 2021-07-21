Investors Purchase High Volume of Put Options on Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors acquired 22,931 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,468% compared to the average daily volume of 1,462 put options.

Shares of BKLN traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $22.06. The company had a trading volume of 11,071,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,961,106. The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.18. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 52-week low of $21.44 and a 52-week high of $22.47.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BKLN. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 1,213.9% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,407,020 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $208,177,000 after acquiring an additional 8,691,039 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 500.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,325,596 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $117,855,000 after purchasing an additional 4,438,020 shares during the period. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. bought a new stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $89,693,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 105.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,730,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $171,078,000 after buying an additional 3,960,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 308.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,046,751 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $90,162,000 after buying an additional 3,056,306 shares during the period.

