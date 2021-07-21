Investors Purchase High Volume of Put Options on UpHealth (NYSE:UPH)

UpHealth, Inc. (NYSE:UPH) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock traders acquired 1,536 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,271% compared to the average daily volume of 112 put options.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on UPH shares. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of UpHealth in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of UpHealth in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th.

UpHealth stock opened at $6.26 on Wednesday. UpHealth has a 1-year low of $5.51 and a 1-year high of $12.12.

UpHealth, Inc operates as a digital health services company. The company provides patient-centric digital health platform and tech-enabled services to manage health and integrate care. It serves empowering providers, health systems, health plans and governments, employers, and educational institutions.

