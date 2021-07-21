Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) Stake Increased by Zimmer Partners LP

Zimmer Partners LP lifted its holdings in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) by 20.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,500,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,425,000 shares during the quarter. Invitation Homes accounts for 3.7% of Zimmer Partners LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Zimmer Partners LP owned 1.50% of Invitation Homes worth $271,915,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of INVH. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Invitation Homes in the fourth quarter worth about $154,083,000. Long Pond Capital LP acquired a new stake in Invitation Homes in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $136,552,000. Resolution Capital Ltd increased its position in Invitation Homes by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 14,048,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,255,000 after acquiring an additional 2,747,509 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Invitation Homes by 53.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,376,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,979,000 after purchasing an additional 1,523,531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 14,193,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,053,000 after acquiring an additional 1,399,705 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.00% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Janice L. Sears sold 2,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $114,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on INVH shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Invitation Homes from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Invitation Homes from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Invitation Homes in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Invitation Homes from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Zelman & Associates downgraded Invitation Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.62.

Shares of NYSE INVH traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $40.27. 53,214 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,111,369. The company has a market capitalization of $22.86 billion, a PE ratio of 30.18, a P/E/G ratio of 7.33 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50-day moving average of $37.36. Invitation Homes Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.35 and a 1-year high of $40.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.23). Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 2.40% and a net margin of 11.01%. The firm had revenue of $475.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $473.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 10th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.13%.

Invitation Homes is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

