Iochpe-Maxion (OTCMKTS:IOCJY) Trading 2.2% Higher

Iochpe-Maxion S.A. (OTCMKTS:IOCJY) shares traded up 2.2% on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.92 and last traded at $0.92. 103 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 1,940 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.90.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Iochpe-Maxion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Iochpe-Maxion SA produces and sells automotive wheels and structural components for light and commercial vehicles in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Maxion Wheels and Maxion Structural Components. The company offers heavy steel wheels; light steel wheels for automobiles, pick-up trucks, and SUVs, as well as light and medium-sized commercial vehicles; and light aluminum wheels for vehicles.

