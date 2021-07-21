iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) Sets New 52-Week Low at $12.03

iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $12.03 and last traded at $12.03, with a volume of 2109 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.31.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of iQIYI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of iQIYI from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. UBS Group upgraded shares of iQIYI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. OTR Global upgraded shares of iQIYI from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of iQIYI from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. iQIYI currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.31.

The firm has a market cap of $9.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.35 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.12.

iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.07. iQIYI had a negative net margin of 18.11% and a negative return on equity of 72.30%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that iQIYI, Inc. will post -1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IQ. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iQIYI by 28.1% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 3,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. CenterStar Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iQIYI in the 1st quarter valued at $76,000. Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in iQIYI in the 1st quarter valued at $195,000. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its holdings in iQIYI by 26.6% in the 1st quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 12,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in iQIYI by 39.7% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 13,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 3,724 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.26% of the company’s stock.

About iQIYI

iQIYI, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online entertainment services under the iQIYI brand in the People's Republic of China. The company offers various products and services comprising internet video, online games, live broadcasting, online literature, animations, e-commerce, and social media platform.

