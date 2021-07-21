iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,210,000 shares, a growth of 22.1% from the June 15th total of 1,810,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 781,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days. Currently, 7.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.

IRTC has been the subject of several recent research reports. BTIG Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of iRhythm Technologies in a research report on Monday, April 19th. lowered shares of iRhythm Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $170.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of iRhythm Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $94.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $167.00.

Get iRhythm Technologies alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 134.3% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 498,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,175,000 after purchasing an additional 285,555 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 34.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 84,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,010,000 after purchasing an additional 21,702 shares during the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,114,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $904,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 1.9% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 66,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iRhythm Technologies stock opened at $52.45 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 5.66 and a quick ratio of 5.54. The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of -23.84 and a beta of 1.47. iRhythm Technologies has a 1-year low of $49.76 and a 1-year high of $286.19. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $65.99.

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.87) by ($0.08). iRhythm Technologies had a negative return on equity of 22.67% and a negative net margin of 22.67%. The firm had revenue of $74.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.34) earnings per share. iRhythm Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that iRhythm Technologies will post -3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About iRhythm Technologies

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, provides ambulatory electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring products for patients at risk for arrhythmias in the United States. It offers Zio service, an ambulatory cardiac monitoring solution that combines a wire-free, patch-based, and wearable biosensor with a cloud-based data analytic platform to help physicians to monitor patients and diagnose arrhythmias.

Recommended Story: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for iRhythm Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iRhythm Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.