iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC) Shares Bought by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC) by 1,755.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,874 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 62,323 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned 0.22% of iRhythm Technologies worth $9,147,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IRTC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,911,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in iRhythm Technologies by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 8,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,913,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in iRhythm Technologies by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,063,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in iRhythm Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in iRhythm Technologies by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter.

Several research firms recently commented on IRTC. Truist cut their target price on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $220.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Citigroup lowered shares of iRhythm Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Truist Securities reduced their price target on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $220.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of iRhythm Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of iRhythm Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $215.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $167.00.

iRhythm Technologies stock opened at $52.45 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $65.99. iRhythm Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.76 and a twelve month high of $286.19. The firm has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.84 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 5.66, a quick ratio of 5.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.87) by ($0.08). iRhythm Technologies had a negative return on equity of 22.67% and a negative net margin of 22.67%. The business had revenue of $74.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.34) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that iRhythm Technologies, Inc. will post -3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About iRhythm Technologies

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, provides ambulatory electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring products for patients at risk for arrhythmias in the United States. It offers Zio service, an ambulatory cardiac monitoring solution that combines a wire-free, patch-based, and wearable biosensor with a cloud-based data analytic platform to help physicians to monitor patients and diagnose arrhythmias.

