Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) Shares Acquired by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) by 0.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 858,959 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,160 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Iridium Communications were worth $28,466,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IRDM. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of Iridium Communications by 49.8% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 135,305 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,320,000 after purchasing an additional 44,985 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Iridium Communications by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 70,413 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,769,000 after acquiring an additional 2,695 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Iridium Communications by 28.5% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,364 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $761,000 after acquiring an additional 4,291 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Iridium Communications by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 34,452 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,355,000 after acquiring an additional 6,359 shares during the period. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Iridium Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. 79.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Iridium Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.75.

In other Iridium Communications news, Director Leon Anthony Frazier acquired 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $37.26 per share, with a total value of $96,876.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 6,642 shares in the company, valued at $247,480.92. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of IRDM opened at $40.95 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a current ratio of 3.65. Iridium Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.65 and a 12 month high of $54.65. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -186.14 and a beta of 1.10.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The technology company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.09. Iridium Communications had a negative return on equity of 2.11% and a negative net margin of 5.05%. The company had revenue of $149.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.53 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.09) earnings per share. Iridium Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Iridium Communications Inc. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Iridium Communications

Iridium Communications, Inc is a mobile voice and data satellite communications network. Its satellite network provides communication where terrestrial wireless or wireline networks do not exist or are limited. The company’s principal lines of business include Land Mobile, Maritime, Aviation, IoT Data Services, Hosted Payloads and Other Data Services, and Government.

