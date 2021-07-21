Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) Announces Earnings Results

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $149.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.53 million. Iridium Communications had a negative net margin of 5.05% and a negative return on equity of 2.11%. Iridium Communications’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.09) earnings per share.

IRDM stock traded up $0.87 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $41.82. 42,249 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 658,733. The company has a quick ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Iridium Communications has a 52 week low of $23.65 and a 52 week high of $54.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $38.75. The stock has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a PE ratio of -184.09 and a beta of 1.10.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Iridium Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.75.

In other Iridium Communications news, Director Leon Anthony Frazier bought 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $37.26 per share, for a total transaction of $96,876.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,642 shares in the company, valued at $247,480.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Iridium Communications Company Profile

Iridium Communications, Inc is a mobile voice and data satellite communications network. Its satellite network provides communication where terrestrial wireless or wireline networks do not exist or are limited. The company’s principal lines of business include Land Mobile, Maritime, Aviation, IoT Data Services, Hosted Payloads and Other Data Services, and Government.

