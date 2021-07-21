Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) Stock Price Up 3.7% Following Earnings Beat

Shares of Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) traded up 3.7% during trading on Tuesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The company traded as high as $39.14 and last traded at $38.94. 7,467 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 637,846 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.56.

The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $149.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.53 million. Iridium Communications had a negative return on equity of 2.11% and a negative net margin of 5.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.09) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Iridium Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.75.

In other news, Director Leon Anthony Frazier acquired 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $37.26 per share, with a total value of $96,876.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,480.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Iridium Communications by 1.0% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 34,924 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,441,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Iridium Communications by 61.4% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 915 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC increased its position in Iridium Communications by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 8,699 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in Iridium Communications by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 46,336 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,911,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Iridium Communications in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. 79.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a market cap of $5.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -186.14 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.75.

About Iridium Communications

Iridium Communications, Inc is a mobile voice and data satellite communications network. Its satellite network provides communication where terrestrial wireless or wireline networks do not exist or are limited. The company’s principal lines of business include Land Mobile, Maritime, Aviation, IoT Data Services, Hosted Payloads and Other Data Services, and Government.

