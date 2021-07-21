iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) Shares Sold by First Heartland Consultants Inc.

First Heartland Consultants Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) by 14.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,499 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 589 shares during the period. First Heartland Consultants Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,300,235 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $123,380,000 after purchasing an additional 91,348 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 737,367 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $69,968,000 after purchasing an additional 13,686 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 682,260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $64,739,000 after purchasing an additional 33,745 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 160.3% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 541,421 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $51,375,000 after purchasing an additional 333,411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 33.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 537,613 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $51,015,000 after purchasing an additional 135,848 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF stock opened at $95.52 on Wednesday. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $76.23 and a 1 year high of $100.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $97.55.

